Romanian buys EUR 83 mln state bonds, Govt. wants to borrow more from households

Romanian buys EUR 83 mln state bonds, Govt. wants to borrow more from households. Romania’s Finance Ministry will launch another series of bonds for households after it managed to draw about RON 2 billion (EUR 416 million) with the Fidelis bond program. Notably, one individual bought RON 400 million (EUR 83 mln) worth of four-year government papers, according to Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]