Romania's yield curve shifts downward after refinancing rate cut. The interest rates on Romania's government securities fell by an average of 15bp last week after the central bank cut the monetary policy rate by 25bp. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The decline was more pronounced for the over 10-year maturity, by 22bp to 3.71% - the lowest level since June 2017, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]