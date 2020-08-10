Dacian Ciolos: August 10 and file related to that day's attacks - a wound
Aug 10, 2020
The order and discipline that many people dream of cannot be obtained with aggression and fines, they are built on trust and respect for the truth; or, until today, the Romanian state and its institutions are at fault in terms of recognizing the truth behind the August 10 violence, considers the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) leader, MEP Dacian Ciolos.
According to him, "a society that lets its wounds bleed is a society prone to traumatic infections."
"A society divided by internal conflicts is easy prey for conspiracies and manipulations of the lowest kind. August 10 and the file case related to the attacks that day is such a wound. And it is not the first case with a painful emotional load. We have similar situations in the case of the 'Revolution' or the 'Miners' Rampage' case. The attacks on society and on its citizens that we are not trying to close by uncovering the truth and by establishing a verdict beyond any doubt leave deep scars that cannot be overcome," Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Monday.
In his opinion, "the prosecutors and magistrates who are involved in this specific case, as well as those who are still working on controversial cases in the recent history of Romania, should not be subjected to any pressure from the political class."
"I have seen this temptation in many ways, in some cases even with good intentions. I don't think it helps, it just alters the end result. I would like to ask you to refrain from putting pressure, but let's not forget that in these cases justice is obliged to go all the way through, because it has a healing role. It is a very good time for justice to express its independence from politics, from the classic way of allowing symbolic interferences and pressures. We can build together a new kind of relationship in which the politician respects the work and the effort of justice knowing as clearly as possible that they will never be allowed to put pressure or intervene, regardless of the pretext under which they are interested in doing so. Ultimately, the victims and assailants are all Romanian citizens, and the lack of an honest conclusion, of identifying and punishing the guilty will not remain without negative effects on everyone," Dacian Ciolos underlines.
The PLUS leader also says that "the permanence of these wounds contributes as decisively as possible to a state of mistrust within the Romanian society".
"A state that allows abused and disappointed citizens to lose confidence in the state and its institutions and to resort to whatever means they have at hand to protect themselves. The order and discipline that many people dream of cannot be obtained with aggression and fines. They are built on trust and respect for the truth. Or, to this day, the Romanian state and its institutions are at fault in terms of recognizing the truth behind the August 10 violence," the MEP concluded.
The Bucharest Court of Appeal will debate, on Monday, the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) request to reopen the investigation against the heads of the Gendarmerie in the 'August 10' rally case. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)
