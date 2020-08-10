FinMin Citu: Romania will avoid technical recession, economic contraction will be smaller than estimates

FinMin Citu: Romania will avoid technical recession, economic contraction will be smaller than estimates. Romania will avoid technical recession and will have a contraction of the economy smaller than the estimates made by the rating agencies, the European Commission (EC), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the banking institutions, due to the prompt and efficient use of economic policies, (...)