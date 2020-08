Modular hospital for COVID-19 patients opens in northern Bucharest

Modular hospital for COVID-19 patients opens in northern Bucharest. A modular hospital for COVID-19 patients opened in Pipera, in northern Bucharest, at the end of last week, according to mayor Gabriela Firea. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The hospital, which has 400 beds (but the number can increase to 700 beds), will be used to treat mild coronavirus cases. It (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]