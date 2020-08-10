 
August 10, 2020

Health minister: Romania has requested 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses from the EU
Aug 10, 2020

Romania has requested 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the European Union (EU), as the authorities want to make sure that at least half of the country's population would have access to such a vaccine once it becomes available, health minister Nelu Tataru said on Saturday, August 8. (...)

MAE: Additional measure for entering The Netherlands; authorities verify if self-isolation measure is observed Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Dutch authorities continue to firmly recommend the persons who are coming/returning from the Orange countries (the high-risk ones, in terms of the novel coronavirus spreading level), including Romania, to self-isolate at home for 14 days and that (...)

Proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test required upon entering Egypt from August 15 Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) informed on Monday that from August 15 proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test will be required for foreign nationals travelling to Egypt performed at least 72 hours before entering the country. "According to information publicly provided by Egypt, foreign (...)

Ringier Romania Becomes Sole Owner of Imobiliare.ro, Appoints New CEO Media group Ringier has become the sole owner of real estate platform imobiliare.ro after buying out founders Adrian Erimescu, Ciprian Gheran and Radu Andrei.

Romanian Airline Tarom To Slash Up To 700 Jobs Romanian state-owned airline Tarom plans to slash up to 700 jobs in a restructuring process that is set to start in two weeks, as the company's revenues plummeted due to the coronavirus crisis.

Otter Distribution Opens Second Tezyo Store in Targu Mures Otter Distribution, one of the largest players on the local footwear retail market, has opened its second Tezyo store in Targu Mures, after an investment estimated at EUR104,000.

Romania Raises RON201M Selling Oct 2030 Bonds at 3.94% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 201 million lei (EUR41.5 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2030 at an average yield of 3.94% and a maximum yield of 3.96%, central bank data showed.

ForMin Aurescu "very concerned" about situation in Belarus, urges stop to violence, start political dialogue Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu says he is "very concerned" about the situation in Belarus, stressing that the "only way" out is to end violence and start a political dialogue. Very concerned about recent developments in Belarus. Romania is urging Belarus to fully (...)

 

