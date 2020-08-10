Tariceanu: Orban Government must go; increasing the income of the population - economic support measure

Tariceanu: Orban Government must go; increasing the income of the population - economic support measure. Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu considers that the Orban Government "must go" and that increasing the population's income is an economic support measure. "The Iohannis-Orban government is testing through its media in thrall the version of increasing pensions by merely 14 percent, and not 40 percent, as required by law. They probably want to see if the people fly off the handle... What they don't know, or don't want to say, is that the economic situation will get much worse exactly because pensions and allowances are not increased according to the law. Every day hundreds of jobs are lost. You know why? Because products are no longer bought and no one is crazy to produce on stock, even if the government puts money into supporting businesses. What these deceitful Liberals do not understand is that the economy no longer works by military ordinances and decrees, but on the basis of a single law: supply and demand," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Monday. According to the ALDE leader, "supply still exists, but demand is fading little by little every day, because they have induced panic as if the end of the world is coming, because they refuse to stimulate demand, because they lend as hell for anything, less for what is really needed." "Let it be clear that raising pensions by a percentage that barely covers price increases not only sacrifices 5 million pensioners, but also sacrifices several hundred thousand jobs. In fact, what they are ultimately doing will lead to almost the same amount spent, except that it will not be spent on raising pensions, but on unemployment benefits! So what is the gain for the economy? Yes, we live in a paradox that Iohannis and Orban do not seem to understand: to save jobs we must increase the income!," added Tariceanu. "Given that the world's economies are also sick and international trade is in intensive care, stimulating domestic demand is the only way to keep small and medium-sized companies alive. Consequently, the Orban Government must go and those who will come must increase the income of the population as a measure of economic support, first of all, to tax the non-contributory component of pensions and restore the confidence of Romanians in the economy. Fear and staying at home may delay the infection with the virus, but when we come to light we will find a country scorched by the yellow plague," Tariceanu added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]