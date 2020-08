INS: Romania’s trade balance deficit up by 935.7 million euros in H1 2020

INS: Romania's trade balance deficit up by 935.7 million euros in H1 2020. Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit reached 8.665 billion euros in the first six months of the year, up by 935.7 million euros as compared to the one recorded January 1 to June 30, 2019, shows data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to the cited...