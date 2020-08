Romania adds 779 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 62,500

Romania adds 779 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 62,500. Romania reported 779 coronavirus cases out of 6,607 tests carried out in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases reached 62,547 on Monday, August 10, the authorities said in the daily report released at 13:00. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Separately, 326 patients who were retested still had the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]