Romania sends eight tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon

Romania sends eight tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon. Romania sent on Saturday, August 8, eight tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon.The supplies are meant to help treat the victims of the Beirut explosions, which left 150 dead, thousands wounded, and tens of thousands homeless. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The load was carried by two C-130 Hercules (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]