Coronavirus pandemic: Romania introduces 14-day quarantine for travelers from Spain

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania introduces 14-day quarantine for travelers from Spain. Romania’s National Institute of Public Health has updated the “yellow list” of countries with major epidemiological risk due to the high number of cases of coronavirus infection, adding Spain to this list, according to News.ro. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Thus, travelers arriving in Romania from Spain (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]