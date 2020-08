Dermo-Cosmetics Sales in Romania Down 18.5% in 2Q, to EUR12M

Romanians bought RON58.6 million (EUR12 million) worth of dermo-cosmetics in pharmacies in the second quarter of 2020, down 18.5% in the year.