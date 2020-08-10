UPDATE GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 779

UPDATE GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 779. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday that 779 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded over the previous update, following tests done at the national level. These are cases that had not previously tested positive, the GCS mentions. As of Monday, 62,547 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 30,311 patients were declared cured and 6,497 asymptomatic patients were discharged from hospital 10 days after detection. According to the GCS, to date, 1,385,334 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 6,607 were performed in the last 24 hours, 4,738 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 1,869 - upon request. AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]