PM Orban: Local elections, perfectly possible at current coronavirus caseload, provided that rules are respected

PM Orban: Local elections, perfectly possible at current coronavirus caseload, provided that rules are respected. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the daily coronavirus caseload registered in the last two weeks allows the organisation of local elections. “If we look at developments in the last two weeks, we can see that we have managed to stop the growth. This is quite important. There... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]