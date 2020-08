Prime Minister Ludovic Orban invited to Parliament on Wednesday

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban invited to Parliament on Wednesday. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is invited on Wednesday to attend the Parliament’s joint sitting, a decision taken on Monday by the Standing Bureaus; the topics are the containment of the spread of the new coronavirus, the organization of local elections and the opening of schools. On July 27, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]