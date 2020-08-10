In Kazakhstan, August 10 marks a new official holiday for the first time – Abai’s Day



Abai Kunanbaev is a great poet, composer, philosopher and founder of written literature in Kazakhstan, as well as a reformer of culture in the spirit of rapprochement with European culture based on enlightened Islam. He had a great impact on the Kazakh national intellectuals who appeared in the (...)