Spanish daily El País features Romanian town of Sulina

Spanish daily El País features Romanian town of Sulina. A feature in the online edition of the Spanish daily El País looks at the Romanian town of Sulina. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The town is located in Tulcea county, in the region of Dobrogea, at the mouth of the Sulina branch of the Danube. It can only be reached by water, many travelers arriving (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]