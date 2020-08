Romania: 779 new cases of COVID-19 reported. 29 people have died in the last 24 hours



Romania: 779 new cases of COVID-19 reported. 29 people have died in the last 24 hours.

A total of 779 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, and 29 people have died in the same period due to the disease, the Strategic Communication Group has announced on Monday.