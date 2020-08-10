 
August 10, 2020

Another 42 Romanian farmhands working in German region Dingolfing-Landau, repatriated
Another 42 Romanian nationals working on a farm in the German region of Dingolfing-Landau who have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 infection three times and completed the isolation period provided by German legislation and expressed their desire to return to Romania were repatriated to the country on Saturday, with the costs being borne by Germany, Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said on Monday. They were repatriated to the country by road in addition to 153 Romanian nationals, workers on the same farm, who returned to the country on Friday on a charter flight, after they tested negative for COVID-19 three times or had completed the period of isolation provided for by German law. Bavarian authorities have initiated the procedure of voluntary repatriation for Romanian nationals testing negative for the SARS-CoV-2 infection three times, as well as for those who initially tested positive but completed the isolation period provided by German law. The Consulate General of Romania in Munich continues co-operation with the German authorities, with representatives of the employing company and the Romanian workers at the farm and provides consular assistance. Romanian nationals in Germany can request consular assistance by calling the Consulate General of Romania in Munich: 0049 089553307 and 0049 08998106143, with the calls being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and answered by call centre operators in an emergency procedure, or by calling the emergency number of the Consular Office: 00491602087789. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

