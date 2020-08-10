COVID-19 new case count: Bucharest (132), Prahova County (60) Vrancea County (47)

COVID-19 new case count: Bucharest (132), Prahova County (60) Vrancea County (47). Bucharest City (132) and the counties of Prahova (60) and Vrancea (47) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. The breakdown by counties of the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours: * Alba - 5 * Arad - 9 * Arges - 40 * Bacău - 27 * Bihor - 37 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 1 * Botosani - 1 * Brasov - 44 * Braila - 23 * Buzau - 25 * Caras-Severin - 0 * Calarasi - 7 * Cluj - 11 * Constanta - 16 * Covasna - 0 * Dambovita - 25 * Dolj - 21 * Galati - 27 * Giurgiu - 8 * Gorj - 22 * Harghita - 0 * Hunedoara - 5 * Ialomita - 2 * Iasi - 12 * Ilfov - 17 * Maramures - 12 * Mehedinti - 11 * Mures - 9 * Neamt - 7 * Olt - 9 * Prahova - 60 * Satu Mare - 0 * Salad - 0 * Sibiu - 15 * Suceava - 10 * Teleorman - 3 * Timis - 16 * Tulcea - 3 * Vaslui - 21 * Valcea - 39 * Vrancea - 47 * Bucharest City - 132 According to GCS, 779 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting, following tests performed nationwide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]