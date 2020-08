Ringier Romania Becomes Sole Owner of Imobiliare.ro, Appoints New CEO

Media group Ringier has become the sole owner of real estate platform imobiliare.ro after buying out founders Adrian Erimescu, Ciprian Gheran and Radu Andrei.