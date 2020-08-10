ForMin Aurescu "very concerned" about situation in Belarus, urges stop to violence, start political dialogue

Very concerned about recent developments in Belarus. Romania is urging Belarus to fully respect fundamental human rights and strongly believes that the only way out is to end violence and embark on a political dialogue as soon as possible," Aurescu wrote on Twitter on Monday. A man died and dozens were injured in Minsk during protests on Sunday night against the outcome of the Belarusian presidential election, a human rights organization said on Monday, according to the AFP and Reuters news agencies. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said the protests on the eve of his re-election, violently repressed by law enforcement, had been remotely guided from abroad and warned that he would not allow his country to be "torn apart," according to the AFP and dpa news agencies. Belarus's Central Electoral Commission announced on Monday that Lukashenko had won the election by 80.23% of the vote.