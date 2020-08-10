MAE: Additional measure for entering The Netherlands; authorities verify if self-isolation measure is observed

MAE: Additional measure for entering The Netherlands; authorities verify if self-isolation measure is observed. Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Dutch authorities continue to firmly recommend the persons who are coming/returning from the Orange countries (the high-risk ones, in terms of the novel coronavirus spreading level), including Romania, to self-isolate at home for 14 days and that they also verify whether the self-isolation measure is observed or not. According to a press release sent by the MAE to AGERPRES on Monday, according to the information released by the Dutch authorities, Romania stays in the Orange area (high-risk area), to which or from which the Dutch authorities recommend people to avoid travelling, except when it's absolutely necessary. "The Dutch authorities continue to firmly recommend the persons who are coming/returning from the Orange countries (the high-risk ones, in terms of the novel coronavirus spreading), including Romania, to self-isolate at home for 14 days, which included the citizens coming from Romania. As an additional measure, the Dutch authorities informed that they will collect the contact data of the persons coming from the risk areas. Moreover, the Dutch authorities will verify if the self-isolation measure is observed or not by the respective persons. Considering that the pre-university and the university courses are starting soon, the students coming/returning to The Netherlands from the risk areas are recommended to observe all the protection measures, including self-isolation," informs the MAE. MAE also informs that a testing centre for SARS-CoV-2 will be placed on the Schiphol airport (in Amsterdam). All citizens coming from the risk areas could be tested, free of charge, regardless if they have symptoms or not. No matter the result of the test the 14-day self-isolation measure remains in place," said the MAE, adding that similar measures will be taken by the Eindhoven and Rotterdam airports. Additional information with respect to the new requirements for entering The Netherlands and the measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic is available in English and Dutch at https://www.government.nl/latest/news/2020/08/06/regaining-control-over-coronavirus-with-local-measures; https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/onderwerpen/coronavirus-covid-19; https://www.netherlandsandyou.nl/travel-and-residence/visas-for-the-netherlands/qas-travel-restrictions-for-the-netherlands. Romanian nationals can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Hague: 0031 70 354 15 80 / 0031 70 322 86 12 / 0031 70 331 99 80, with the calls being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 24/7. Romanian nationals facing a difficult, special situation of an emergency nature may call the Romanian Embassy in Hague at 0031 651 596 107. MAE recommends visiting the websites https://www.mae.ro/node/51932 and https://haga.mae.ro/. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Animax Pet Shop Chain Turnover Grows 20% in 2019, to RON175M Pet shop chain Animax posted a turnover of RO175 million in 2019, up 20% on the year. 2019 was the first year under full ownership of private equity firm Rohatyn, which bought the chain in mid-2018.



Ares Medical Centers Post Turnover of RON23.4M in 2019 Ares medical centers, specialized in cardiology, majority owned by US-based investment fund Highlander Partners, posted a turnover of RON23.4 million in 2019, down 5% on the year, finance ministry data showed.



Annual Inflation in Romania Grows to 2.8% in July Romania's annual inflation rate grew to 2.8% in July from 2.58% in June, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.



Romanian opposition continues to press Govt. to double child allowances The Romanian Senate rejected on Tuesday, August 11, the Government's emergency ordinance for a 20% increase in child allowances starting with August - instead of the 100% rise stipulated in the law already promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis in January, G4media.ro reported. (...)



Romanian state owned medical supplies trader accused of misuse of funds State-owned medical supplies trader Unifarm made purchases without the Health Ministry's approval worth RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 million), according to a report of the Court of Auditors, Mediafax reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The company's former manager Adrian Ionel says he made purchases in (...)



Romania's Govt. spent just over EUR 1 bln to fight the coronavirus in H1 Romania's expenditures from the state, local and social security budgets dedicated to mitigating the effects of the pandemic until June 30, amounted to RON 5 billion (just over EUR 1 bln, or 0.5% of this year's projected GDP), according to a report released by the Court of Auditors, Agerpres (...)



Wages in Romania return to real positive growth The average net wage in Romania increased to nearly RON 3,300 (EUR 680) in June, 5% more than in the same month last year, Ziarul Financiar reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In real annual terms (adjusted for the consumer price inflation), the wages increased by 2.3%. The net wages thus (...)

