Proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test required upon entering Egypt from August 15. Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) informed on Monday that from August 15 proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test will be required for foreign nationals travelling to Egypt performed at least 72 hours before entering the country. "According to information publicly provided by Egypt, foreign nationals travelling to the Arab Republic of Egypt, including Romanian citizens, must produce proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test at border crossings carried out no more than 72 hours before the trip. The measure does not apply to persons arriving by direct flights at the airports of Sharm El Sheikh, Taba, Hurghada, Marsa Alam and Marsa Matrouh. People wishing to travel to/from the South Sinai Governorate fro/ to other areas of Egypt must produce proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR molecular test, as mentioned above," reads a MAE press statement released on Monday. Information on the new measure is available on the website of the Romanian Embassy in Cairo - https://cairo.mae.ro/local-news/1135. Romanian nationals can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Cairo: 002027359546, with the calls being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 24/7. Romanian nationals facing a difficult, special situation of an emergency nature may call 002027359546. MAE recommends visiting the websites https://www.mae.ro/node/52005 and https://cairo.mae.ro/. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]