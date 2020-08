PwC: RO carmakers’ reliance on foreign market makes them vulnerable

PwC: RO carmakers’ reliance on foreign market makes them vulnerable. A vulnerability of Romania's automobile industry in this period is its dependence on exports, which are recovering with great difficulty, according to an article written by Daniel Anghel, PwC Romania partner, and leader of services for the automotive industry. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Exports of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]