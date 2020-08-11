Romanians arriving in Egypt need to show negative Covid-19 test, certain travelers exempt

Romanians arriving in Egypt need to show negative Covid-19 test, certain travelers exempt. Travelers arriving in Egypt need to show a negative Covid-19 test to be allowed entry to the country, Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced. The measure is applicable starting August 15.