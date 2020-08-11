RO prime minister: local elections feasible at current infection rates

RO prime minister: local elections feasible at current infection rates. Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban says that the local elections can take place if the situation of coronavirus (COVID-19) spread remains at the level seen during the last two weeks. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Countries that have held elections recently (Poland, Croatia) haven't seen an increase (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]