Romania’s flag carrier Tarom starts cutting personnel in two weeks

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom starts cutting personnel in two weeks. Romanian national air carrier Tarom will start personnel cuts within two weeks after the Government formally endorses the decision. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Some 700 of its 1,800 employees will lose their jobs, according to the restructuring plan adopted for a EUR 36.7 mln state aid requested (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]