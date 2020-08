Leroy Merlin Targets EUR1B Sales in Romania in Upcoming Years

Leroy Merlin Targets EUR1B Sales in Romania in Upcoming Years. French-held DIY retailer Leroy Merlin will be opening a new store in Romania on August 21, in Bucharest, its 18th unit on the local market, and targets EUR1B sales in the next few years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]