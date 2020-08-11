Undercloud Festival opening today with 'Babel' contemporary dance show

Undercloud Festival opening today with 'Babel' contemporary dance show. The 13th edition of the Undercloud Independent Theater Festival opens this evening at 20:00 hrs with the contemporary dance performance "Babel" designed and choreographed by Arcadie Rusu; the venue are the grounds of the Romanian Peasant Museum. The Undercloud 2020 Festival runs between August 11 and 18 in two outdoor venues - the grounds of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant and the garden of the "Grigore Antipa" National Museum, with a program for both adults and children on the bill, the organizers said in a release. The Minicloud section of the event will see a Children's Workshop unfurl from 10.00 hrs in the courtyard of the Romanian Peasant Museum, followed by the "Fairy Tales' Citadel" with actor Marian Ralea, in the garden of the "Grigore Antipa" National Museum. Beginning from 19:00 hrs, the 'Antipa' Museum will host in its garden a reading show with excerpts from the novel "Cuter than Dostoevsky", directed by Chris-Simion Mercurian, with actors Maia Morgenstern and Carla-Maria Teaha, followed by a debate with the two authors: Nora Iuga and Angela Baciu. The show "Guideline for Loneliness: How to Sleep as Long as you Want" directed by Tamilla Woodard and featuring Katia Pascariu, a production of the 'Luni' Theater at Green Hours & PopUp Theatrics, can be watched online. A novelty this year is the online section with performances created by independent artists during the pandemic, as well as a section dedicated to children, with theater workshops and special shows masterminded by actor Marian Ralea. As part of the BestOf section, the audiences have the possibility to see or revisit award-winning performances from the festival's previous editions: "Babel" - winner of the 10th Undercloud Festival; "Off the hook", winner of the jury prize in 2019; "What may I serve you with?" and "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds" - winners of the 'Under any Cloud' award in 2017; "Art" - winner of the 'Under any Cloud' award in 2015; "Carpathian Garden" - best Undercloud 2014 show; "The Pillow Man" - winner of 4 prizes in 2016; and "Proof" - produced by the Unteatru company. The festival also includes reading performances: "Cuter than Dostoevsky" (authored by Nora Iuga and Angela Baciu, in the dramatization of Chris Simion-Mercurian, with Maia Morgenstern and Carla-Maria Teaha), "Night of Fire" with Marius Manole, after Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt's novel, "How I trained a snail on your breasts" by playwright Matei Visniec, a poetic filigree performance by actress Carla Maria Teaha, and directed by Mariana Camarasan, and "Madman", after Savatie Bastovoi's eponymous novel - a show with Antoaneta Cojocaru, in the dramatization and direction of Chris Simion - Mercurian, with video support signed by Bogdan Botofei. The Undercloud "Guideline for Loneliness" is an interactive online theatrical series featuring online theater performances by independent artists, advising the art of making the best out of loneliness. The three acts are played by actors Marius Manole (101. How to meet yourself, directed by France-Elena Damian), Katia Pascariu (102. How to sleep as long as you want, directed by Tamilla Woodard) and Matei Chioariu (103. How to solve the rooms of loneliness, directed by Ana Margineanu). "This year's edition is a challenge from many points of view, beginning with measures and ending with space adjustments, but this year, more than ever, we are reminded of the credo we set off with - independent artists need support and audiences. In a different way, but more importantly - together, we see each other at this year's #UNDERCLOUD13. With care for the others, complying with health safety measures that carry on the hope that we will meet more often," Undercloud initiator, director Chris Simion-Mercurian, writes in the presentation. Frontline medical workers are invited to #UNDERCLOUD13 "as a sign of gratitude for their effort during this period". Created and organized by the Undercloud Association and funded by the Ministry of Culture, Undercloud debuted in 2008 as Romania's first independent theater festival. Since 2014 it has been running under the auspices of the 'Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe' program, an important international certificate awarded by the European Commission and the European Festivals Association. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

