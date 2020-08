Colliers: Retail Sector Generates 50% of Industrial & Logistics Space Deals in 1H/2020

Colliers: Retail Sector Generates 50% of Industrial & Logistics Space Deals in 1H/2020. Total demand for industrial and logistics space reached 249,000 sqm in the first half of the year, roughly unchanged compared with the same period last year, as retail and FMCG companies generated half of all deals, a market report by Colliers International (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]