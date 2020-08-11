GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 1,215 to 63,762

GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 1,215 to 63,762. Bucharest, Aug 11 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday that 1,215 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded over the previous update, following tests done at the national level. These are cases that had not previously tested positive, the GCS mentions. As of Monday, 63,762 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 30,585 patients were declared cured and 6,756 asymptomatic patients were discharged from hospital 10 days after detection. According to the GCS, to date, 1,404,845 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 19,491 were performed in the last 24 hours, 11,595 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 7,896 - upon request. AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]