August 11, 2020

Enel X Romania launches EV charging points network in Bucharest and surrounding areas
Enel X Romania launches EV charging points network in Bucharest and surrounding areas.

Enel X Romania, a subsidiary of the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, Enel X, has installed and put in operation a network of 34 charging points in Bucharest and surrounding areas, as part of its plan to build a wide charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across (...)

Animax Pet Shop Chain Turnover Grows 20% in 2019, to RON175M Pet shop chain Animax posted a turnover of RO175 million in 2019, up 20% on the year. 2019 was the first year under full ownership of private equity firm Rohatyn, which bought the chain in mid-2018.

Ares Medical Centers Post Turnover of RON23.4M in 2019 Ares medical centers, specialized in cardiology, majority owned by US-based investment fund Highlander Partners, posted a turnover of RON23.4 million in 2019, down 5% on the year, finance ministry data showed.

Annual Inflation in Romania Grows to 2.8% in July Romania's annual inflation rate grew to 2.8% in July from 2.58% in June, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.

Romanian opposition continues to press Govt. to double child allowances The Romanian Senate rejected on Tuesday, August 11, the Government's emergency ordinance for a 20% increase in child allowances starting with August - instead of the 100% rise stipulated in the law already promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis in January, G4media.ro reported. (...)

Romanian state owned medical supplies trader accused of misuse of funds State-owned medical supplies trader Unifarm made purchases without the Health Ministry's approval worth RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 million), according to a report of the Court of Auditors, Mediafax reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The company's former manager Adrian Ionel says he made purchases in (...)

Romania's Govt. spent just over EUR 1 bln to fight the coronavirus in H1 Romania's expenditures from the state, local and social security budgets dedicated to mitigating the effects of the pandemic until June 30, amounted to RON 5 billion (just over EUR 1 bln, or 0.5% of this year's projected GDP), according to a report released by the Court of Auditors, Agerpres (...)

Wages in Romania return to real positive growth The average net wage in Romania increased to nearly RON 3,300 (EUR 680) in June, 5% more than in the same month last year, Ziarul Financiar reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In real annual terms (adjusted for the consumer price inflation), the wages increased by 2.3%. The net wages thus (...)

 

