Enel X Romania launches EV charging points network in Bucharest and surrounding areas

Enel X Romania launches EV charging points network in Bucharest and surrounding areas. Enel X Romania, a subsidiary of the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, Enel X, has installed and put in operation a network of 34 charging points in Bucharest and surrounding areas, as part of its plan to build a wide charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]