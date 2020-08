Romania adds more than 1,200 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romania reported 1,215 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 63,762 on Tuesday, August 11, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Separately, 613 patients who were retested still had the Covid-19 infection.