Raiffeisen Bank Profit Falls 27% in 1H, to RON280M. Lender Raiffeisen Bank said Tuesday it recorded a net profit of RON280 million in the first half of 2020, down 27% compared with the same period in 2019, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]