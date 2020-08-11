Romanian opposition continues to press Govt. to double child allowancesThe Romanian Senate rejected on Tuesday, August 11, the Government's emergency ordinance for a 20% increase in child allowances starting with August - instead of the 100% rise stipulated in the law already promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis in January, G4media.ro reported. (...)
Romanian state owned medical supplies trader accused of misuse of fundsState-owned medical supplies trader Unifarm made purchases without the Health Ministry's approval worth RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 million), according to a report of the Court of Auditors, Mediafax reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The company's former manager Adrian Ionel says he made purchases in (...)
Romania's Govt. spent just over EUR 1 bln to fight the coronavirus in H1Romania's expenditures from the state, local and social security budgets dedicated to mitigating the effects of the pandemic until June 30, amounted to RON 5 billion (just over EUR 1 bln, or 0.5% of this year's projected GDP), according to a report released by the Court of Auditors, Agerpres (...)
Wages in Romania return to real positive growthThe average net wage in Romania increased to nearly RON 3,300 (EUR 680) in June, 5% more than in the same month last year, Ziarul Financiar reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In real annual terms (adjusted for the consumer price inflation), the wages increased by 2.3%. The net wages thus (...)