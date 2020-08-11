 
Romaniapress.com

August 11, 2020

DefMin Ciuca, Estonian counterpart Luik discuss security on NATO's eastern flank
Aug 11, 2020

DefMin Ciuca, Estonian counterpart Luik discuss security on NATO's eastern flank.

The security situation on NATO's eastern flank was a matter discussed at a videoconference meeting of Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and his Estonian counterpart Juri Luik. According to a press statement released by Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN), they also discussed the state of bilateral defence co-operation, the latest developments in regional security, current issues on NATO and EU agendas, as well as the transatlantic relationship. "During the talks, the two ministers discussed the security situation on NATO's eastern flank, emphasising the importance of continuing the process of consolidating NATO's position, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. The Romanian official underscored the strategic importance of the two regions to the security of the NATO, pointing out the opportunity for deep co-operation among the NATO member states in a security context characterised by multiple challenges." Ciuca is quoted as having highlighted the importance, the national efforts and the latest developments in making operational some NATO multinational structures on Romania's soil, especially the headquarters of the Multinational Brigade South-East in Craiova and the Multinational Corps South-East Command in Sibiu. The Romanian official welcomed the added value to cyber defence of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD CoE) in Tallinn, Estonia. Regarding cooperation within the European Union, developments in and prospects for EU initiatives were addressed, with emphasis on the Permanent Structured Co-operation (PESCO) and the European Defence Fund (EDF). The importance of NATO-EU cooperation was underlined, from the perspective of ensuring the complementarity of current projects and initiatives. At the end of the talks, the two officials highlighted the interest in developing bilateral defence co-operation, with Ciuca also voicing readiness to continue developing co-operation programmes in areas of common interest, such as military education and cyber defence. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Animax Pet Shop Chain Turnover Grows 20% in 2019, to RON175M Pet shop chain Animax posted a turnover of RO175 million in 2019, up 20% on the year. 2019 was the first year under full ownership of private equity firm Rohatyn, which bought the chain in mid-2018.

Ares Medical Centers Post Turnover of RON23.4M in 2019 Ares medical centers, specialized in cardiology, majority owned by US-based investment fund Highlander Partners, posted a turnover of RON23.4 million in 2019, down 5% on the year, finance ministry data showed.

Annual Inflation in Romania Grows to 2.8% in July Romania's annual inflation rate grew to 2.8% in July from 2.58% in June, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.

Romanian opposition continues to press Govt. to double child allowances The Romanian Senate rejected on Tuesday, August 11, the Government's emergency ordinance for a 20% increase in child allowances starting with August - instead of the 100% rise stipulated in the law already promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis in January, G4media.ro reported. (...)

Romanian state owned medical supplies trader accused of misuse of funds State-owned medical supplies trader Unifarm made purchases without the Health Ministry's approval worth RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 million), according to a report of the Court of Auditors, Mediafax reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The company's former manager Adrian Ionel says he made purchases in (...)

Romania's Govt. spent just over EUR 1 bln to fight the coronavirus in H1 Romania's expenditures from the state, local and social security budgets dedicated to mitigating the effects of the pandemic until June 30, amounted to RON 5 billion (just over EUR 1 bln, or 0.5% of this year's projected GDP), according to a report released by the Court of Auditors, Agerpres (...)

Wages in Romania return to real positive growth The average net wage in Romania increased to nearly RON 3,300 (EUR 680) in June, 5% more than in the same month last year, Ziarul Financiar reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In real annual terms (adjusted for the consumer price inflation), the wages increased by 2.3%. The net wages thus (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |