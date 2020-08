Paul Maravei, appointed as General Manager of Cisco Romania

Paul Maravei, appointed as General Manager of Cisco Romania. Cisco announces the appointment of Paul Maravei as new General Manager of Cisco Romania, starting August 1st. After almost 7 years at the helm of Cisco Romania, Dorin Pena has been promoted to regional level. Paul Maravei has over 20 years of experience in sales management and leadership at