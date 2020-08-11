Isopan Est reaches a turnover of 21 million euros, production rises to 1.3 million square meters in H1 2020

Isopan Est reaches a turnover of 21 million euros, production rises to 1.3 million square meters in H1 2020. Isopan Est, the largest producer of thermal insulation panels in Romania, part of the Italian group Isopan, registered a 6% increase in production volume in the first half of the year, reaching a total of 1.3 million square meters of panels produced at the Popeşti-Leordeni factory. At the same (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]