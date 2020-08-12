Romanian state owned medical supplies trader accused of misuse of funds

Romanian state owned medical supplies trader accused of misuse of funds. State-owned medical supplies trader Unifarm made purchases without the Health Ministry's approval worth RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 million), according to a report of the Court of Auditors, Mediafax reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The company's former manager Adrian Ionel says he made purchases in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]