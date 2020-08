Wages in Romania return to real positive growth

Wages in Romania return to real positive growth. The average net wage in Romania increased to nearly RON 3,300 (EUR 680) in June, 5% more than in the same month last year, Ziarul Financiar reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ In real annual terms (adjusted for the consumer price inflation), the wages increased by 2.3%. The net wages thus (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]