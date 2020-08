NEPI Rockcastle confirms sale of RO office portfolio for EUR 307 mln

NEPI Rockcastle confirms sale of RO office portfolio for EUR 307 mln. The biggest shopping mall owner in Romania, NEPI Rockcastle, confirmed that the negotiations with Israeli group AFI Europe for the disposal of the Class A office buildings in Romania ended successfully. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The portfolio includes the Floreasca Business Park, Lakeview, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]