Colliers: Romania’s retail segment recovers unexpectedly quickly

Colliers: Romania’s retail segment recovers unexpectedly quickly. The first half of the year was the most difficult for Romania's retail sector, given the deadlock during the state of emergency (March 16 to April 15). Still, the recovery in recent months was stronger than expected by most players in the market, according to the report issued by the real (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]