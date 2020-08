Raiffeisen Bank Romania reports 27% lower net profit in H1

Raiffeisen Bank Romania reports 27% lower net profit in H1. Raiffeisen Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank International, reported its after-tax profit shrunk by 27% year-on-year to RON 280 million (EUR 57.8 mln) in the first half of the year. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "I am pleased that, despite the unprecedented (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]