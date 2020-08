Animax Pet Shop Chain Turnover Grows 20% in 2019, to RON175M

Animax Pet Shop Chain Turnover Grows 20% in 2019, to RON175M. Pet shop chain Animax posted a turnover of RO175 million in 2019, up 20% on the year. 2019 was the first year under full ownership of private equity firm Rohatyn, which bought the chain in mid-2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]