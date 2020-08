Ares Medical Centers Post Turnover of RON23.4M in 2019

Ares Medical Centers Post Turnover of RON23.4M in 2019. Ares medical centers, specialized in cardiology, majority owned by US-based investment fund Highlander Partners, posted a turnover of RON23.4 million in 2019, down 5% on the year, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]