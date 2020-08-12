AGERPRES launches free dedicated news stream LOCAL ELECTIONS 2020

AGERPRES launches free dedicated news stream LOCAL ELECTIONS 2020. The AGERPRES National News Agency launched the dedicated free news stream LOCAL ELECTIONS 2020 intended for the media and everyone interested in following the process for the election of the representatives to the local public administration. The LOCAL ELECTIONS 2020 stream contains daily news about the election campaign, the ballot, the announcement of the voting results and the formation of the new local government structures. It will also feature interviews and stories with party representatives and independent candidates in the local elections, with the activities of the parties involved in supporting candidates and the promotion of candidacies, as well as timelines and documentaries on the organization of elections. The dedicated LOCAL ELECTIONS 2020 stream will also include a selection of the most relevant items in the foreign media coverage of the local elections in Romania. AGERPRES will broadcast infographics, press photos and videos to illustrate the information provided. The dedicated news stream can be accessed for free on the institution's website at www.agerpres.ro. Fully committed to its public information mission as part of the general effort to ensure the right to information, AGERPRES has been releasing over time free themed streams dedicated to the most important domestic and international events. AGERPRES [Read the article in Agerpres]