Bucharest mayor proposes EUR 1,000 vouchers for recovered COVID-19 patients who donate plasma
Aug 12, 2020
Bucharest residents who have recovered from COVID-19 could receive EUR 1,000 vouchers if they donate their plasma, according to a project proposed by the capital’s general mayor Gabriela Firea. Beneficiaries would be able to use these vouchers to buy medicines (vitamins, minerals), food (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]