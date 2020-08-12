Bucharest mayor proposes EUR 1,000 vouchers for recovered COVID-19 patients who donate plasma

Bucharest residents who have recovered from COVID-19 could receive EUR 1,000 vouchers if they donate their plasma, according to a project proposed by the capital's general mayor Gabriela Firea. Beneficiaries would be able to use these vouchers to buy medicines (vitamins, minerals), food