Teraplast Sells Former Factory Land to Real Estate Developer for EUR1.2M. Construction material producer Teraplast said Wednesday it has partnered with local real estate developer Alfa Construct Partners fro the construction of a real estate project in Bistrita on the grounds of the old location of TeraPlast's (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]