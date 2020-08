Romania reports more than 1,400 COVID-19 cases, a new single-day record

Romania reports more than 1,400 COVID-19 cases, a new single-day record. Romanian officials reported 1,415 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 65,177 on Wednesday, August 12, according to the official daily report.